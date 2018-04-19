£2,000 worth of power tools stolen from Portsmouth house

Have your say

POWER tools worth more than £2,000 were stolen from a house in Portsmouth.

Police are investigating the break-in which happened in Hilsea.

Officers were called to the address on London Road following the theft between 4pm on April 10 and 8am on April 11.

Two men were seen in the area in the early hours of April 11 pushing a blue Vauxhall Omega car the wrong way up Mandela Road.

One of the men was white, wearing a light-coloured jacket, black baseball cap and jeans.

The other man was black, wearing a dark-coloured puffer-style jacket and dark trousers.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire police said: ‘Did you see anything suspicious?

‘Do you know those responsible?’

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting crime reference number 44180132882, or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.