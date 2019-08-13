23-year-old arrested after man and woman attacked by gang in Southsea street

A MAN has been arrested after a man and woman were attacked in a Southsea street by a gang.

Police said the 23-year-old, from Southsea, was held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm over an assault on June 22 in Francis Avenue in Southsea.

The assault happened in Francis Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

A 30-year-old man suffered a fractured jaw and the 26-year-old woman suffered cuts and bruises to her face and body in the attack near Delamere Road.

Yesterday police said the arrested man remains in custody.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44190216945.