They include robbery, assault and even threats to kill. We have had a look through the data from the lat five years and found out the most shocking crimes which have happened in that time, and what happened with each investigation.

1. Portsmouth & Southsea (18/01/14) Assault - Malicious Wounding (B31). Time: 00:30. Outcome: Undetected (pre-April 2014) Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Portsmouth & Southsea (02/02/14) Assault - Malicious Wounding (B31). Time: 00:30. Outcome: Undetected (pre-April 2014) Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Fareham (19/06/14) Robbery - Personal Property (F00). Time: 00:20. Outcome: No suspect identified Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Cosham (31/07/14) Assault - Malicious Wounding (B31). Time: 19:00. Outcome: No suspect identified Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more