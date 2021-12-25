3 things you might not realise are illegal on Christmas: Laws you need to know

But you don’t want to risk ruining that by falling on the wrong side of the law.

So we have pulled together a list of things you may not realise are against the law on Christmas.

See the full list below:

Selling Christmas crackers to Under 12s

Under the Pyrotechnic Articles (Safety) Regulations 2015 it is illegal to sell Christmas crackers to children under the age of 12.

The bang that crackers make is a sign that they contain a little bit of pyrotechnics.

Until 2013 you actually had to be 16 to buy Christmas crackers.

Killing game on Christmas Day

If you live in the countryside you might fancy shooting your own bird for Christmas lunch.

But you need to make sure you do it before December 25!

Under the Game Act 1831, it is illegal to kill game on Christmas Day or a Sunday (which would also rule out Boxing Day).

Opening packages that aren’t for you

In the age of online shopping you’ve probably had many packages arrive at your home in recent weeks.

But did you know it is actually illegal to tamper with, open or delay a parcel that is not addressed to you.

Osborne, Morris and Morgan solicitors say: ‘Doing so, could also constitute as tort of conversion or trespass to goods.’

