5 ways you can spot if there is drug-related crime going on near your home

POLICE have told of the warning signs residents should look out for if they are concerned about drug-related activity close to their homes.

In a statement issued yesterday, Hampshire Constabulary and detective chief Inspector Nick Heelan outlined the below five factors to be aware of.

n A sudden increase in visitors to a house or flat and people only staying for a very short time.

n Short exchanges between small groups of people at or close to a flat or house.

n Residents leaving a flat or house on numerous occasions throughout the day and returning a short time later.

n People loitering in an area and using their mobile phones frequently.

n New-looking or hire cars parked outside a house or flat that wouldn’t normally be there, and being driven by somebody that you wouldn’t normally associate with driving that style of car.

To report drug-related crime, call police on 101 or on 999 if a crime is in progress.