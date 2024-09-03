73-year-old woman missing from Lee-on-the-Solent as Hampshire police appeal for information
Marcia Mitchell, 73, from Lee-on-the-Solent, has been reported missing and was last seen in her home at around 9.30pm on Sunday, September 1. Police are now appealing for information from the public to help them locate her.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information to help us find missing woman Marcia Mitchell. Marcia is described as white, about 5ft tall, with short white hair in a bob, slim build, possibly wearing white trousers and white trainers.
“If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44240376305.”