MAGISTRATES fined a man £790 after he admitted two charges.

Alfred Shortman, 27, of Kendal Avenue, Baffins, admitted criminal damage and assault by beating.

He assaulted the man on December 7 last year in Portsmouth.

Shortman damaged a Ford Transit on the same day in the city.

Portsmouth magistrates ordered him to pay £500 compensation. His pleas were taken into account when he was sentenced.

Shortman must pay £85 prosecution costs.