88-year-old man puts up fight against burglars trying to steal television from Portsmouth care home

AN 88-YEAR-OLD fought off burglars who tried to steal a TV at a care home.

The pensioner ‘put up quite a fight’ police said as he fended off two men at St John’s Court Care Home on Simpson Road in Portsmouth on June 6.

Police have issued CCTV images of two people they want to speak to following two burglaries in Portsmouth.

Half an hour later jewellery and cash was stolen from Tara Court Residential Home on Twyford Avenue.

Officers have now released CCTV of two men spotted at the first home.

A police statement said: ‘Two men were reported to have entered the room of an elderly resident and steal cash and jewellery.’

A statement added: ‘Apart from their matching outfits (grey hoody, jeans, black trainers), we think you might be able to tell them apart, and know who they are…

‘These two were captured on CCTV footage at St John’s Court Care Home on Simpson Road, Portsmouth on June 6 just after 10pm.

‘It was reported that two men had entered the premises and attempted to steal a TV from an 88-year-old man. Seriously.

‘The man put up quite a fight and the pair left empty handed and were seen to have run off towards a blue Ford Focus parked nearby.

‘About 30 minutes later a burglary was reported at Tara Court Residential Home on Twyford Road. Two men were reported to have entered the room of an elderly resident and steal cash and jewellery.’

Call 101 quoting 44190195057.