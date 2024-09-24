Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A criminal gang have been jailed for their involvement in the supply of £3million worth of cocaine, amphetamine, ketamine and cannabis across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Five men and a woman have been sentenced for involvement in the supply of drugs from April 2019 and June 2021 after being convicted at Portsmouth Crown Court earlier this year.

Dean Canavan was jailed for 14 years | Hampshire Police

It follows an investigation by the Eastern Serious and Organised Crime Unit which was launched in July 2020 relating to a Portsmouth based Organised Crime Group (OCG) being led by Dean Canavan.

Canavan, 45, of Serpentine Road, Waterlooville, was arrested on 23 June 2021, following an investigation which also lead to the arrest of his brother, Grant Canavan, and four other members of the OCG.

Grant Canavan was jailed for 12 years | Hampshire Police

Following the hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court, HHJ Melville determined that the OCG were responsible for the supply of at least 60 kilograms of cocaine, 90 kilograms of amphetamine, 7 kilograms of ketamine and 7 kilograms of cannabis. The Judge described this as “an astonishing amount of drugs” and commented that the OCG were “highly active.”

On Monday, September 16, the judge gave the following sentences:

Dean Canavan pled guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, amphetamine, ketamine and cannabis and was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment.

Grant Canavan, 38, of Sparsholt Road, Southampton, pled guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, amphetamine, ketamine and cannabis and was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

John Oliver, 36, of St. Faith’s Road, Portsmouth, pled guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, amphetamine, ketamine and cannabis and possessing a prohibited weapon and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Saul Francis, 37, of Copner Road, Portsmouth, pled not guilty and was convicted after a four-week trial of conspiracy to supply cocaine and ketamine and participating in the activities of an Organised Crime Group. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Aron Pucci, 34, of Highdown Lane, Sutton in Surrey, pled guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

Marie Peters, 35, of Sparsholt Road, Southampton, pled guilty to participating in the activities of an Organised Crime Group and was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years and 20 rehabilitation days.

Aron Pucci was jailed for 12 years | Hampshire Police

During the investigation, it was uncovered that the OCG were facilitating their criminal activity by using the now defunct service EncroChat, which was described by the National Crime Agency (NCA) as prior to its dismantling being “one of the largest providers of encrypted communications [which] offered a secure mobile phone instant messaging service. […] There were 60,000 users worldwide and around 10,000 users in the UK – the sole use was for coordinating and planning the distribution of illicit commodities, money laundering and plotting to kill rival criminals.”

Between March and June 2020, evidence showed that Dean Canavan used EncroChat to arrange the supply of at least five kilograms of cocaine and five kilograms of ketamine in exchange for large sums of cash. Messages also referenced him owning 50 litres of amphetamine oil, highlighting the scale of his amphetamine operation.

During the time Dean Canavan was operating on EncroChat, evidence demonstrated that he managed the handling of physical drugs via his brother Grant, Saul Francis and John Oliver and that Dean arranged meetings with Aron Pucci to exchange large amounts of cash as payment for drugs.

On 1 July 2020, Dean Canavan was arrested following the seizure of £56,590 from his home address, believed to be the proceeds of drug sales. Following this arrest, evidence demonstrated that he attempted to maintain a greater distance from criminality by using his brother Grant to continue the operations and liaise with group.

Grant was found to be instructing and directing others, predominantly Francis and Oliver, to collect, accept delivery, or supply, large quantities of drugs and was also integral in the storage and adulteration of the controlled drugs at his rented flat on London Road in Portsmouth. Evidence showed that the flat was regularly visited by other members of the OCG, who entered and exited the flat with weighted bags.

Saul Francis was jailed for five years | Hampshire Police

On 18 June 2021, police executed a warrant on the flat and located items consistent with the flat being used for adulteration and packaging of controlled drugs, such as caffeine, methanol, lactose and amphetamine in base form, as well as multiple refrigeration units, one of which contained nearly four kilograms of amphetamine.

Also on 18 June 2021, police executed a warrant on an address in Sparsholt Road, Southampton where Grant was arrested and various items were seized. This included £21,037 in cash, a ‘deal list’ documenting debts of approximately £250,000, and the vehicle which belonged to his girlfriend at the time, Marie Peters, who was proven to be responsible for conveying him between Southampton and the Portsmouth flat, and to meet with other members of the OCG.

Officers later located £56,320 in cash within a locked safe in Peters’ loft space.

John Oliver was jailed for ten years | Hampshire Police

John Oliver was also arrested on 18 June 2021, and was found in possession of two kilograms of cocaine and four and a half kilograms of cannabis in a backpack. A further two kilograms of ketamine were located at his home address, as well as cutting agents and a mixing paddle.

Overall, a total amount of £209,332.65 in cash and approximately 15.5 kilograms of drugs were seized from the OCG, with evidence suggesting that the group processed an estimated wholesale value of between £1.5 million and £3 million worth of drugs between April 2019 and June 2021.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Bartolomeo said: “The disruption of this gang is a great success for the Constabulary and for the officers and staff who worked tirelessly to bring these offenders to justice.

“Tackling drug related harm is an absolute priority for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, as the supply of drugs is often connected to other offences such as high levels of violence, or even the exploitation and abuse of vulnerable adults and children, which is why we relentlessly pursue those involved. These sentences demonstrate very clearly that we will not tolerate the supply of drugs in Hampshire & on the Isle of Wight. If you are involved in activity like this, we will find you and bring you to justice.

“We continue to encourage anyone who has information about drugs supply in their neighbourhood to report this to us, as this helps us build up an overall picture of the issues affecting your area.”

If you have concerns about drug-related activity in your neighbourhood please contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Spotting the signs

Hampshire Police encourage our communities to spot the signs that someone might be involved in drugs supply, and to report any suspicious activity via 101, the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website or Crimestoppers where reports can be made 100% anonymously. Some of the things to look out for and consider include:

Do you know someone who is always going missing from school or their home?

Are they travelling alone to places far away from home?

Do they suddenly have lots of money/lots of new clothes/new mobile phones?

Are they receiving much more calls or texts than usual?

Are they carrying or selling drugs?

Are they carrying weapons or know people that have access to weapons?

Are they in a relationship with or hanging out with someone/people that are older and controlling?

Do they have unexplained injuries?

Do they seem very reserved or seem like they have something to hide?

Do they seem scared?

Are they self-harming?

Further information on EncroChat and how the network was infiltrated can be found on the NCA website via the following link: NCA and police smash thousands of criminal conspiracies after infiltration of encrypted communication platform in UK’s biggest ever law enforcement operation - National Crime Agency