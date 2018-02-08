Academy trust starts ‘disciplinary procedures’ over Portsmouth drink-drive headteacher

An academy trust has said a headteacher is to face ‘disciplinary’ procedures for his conviction for drink-driving.

Isambard Brunel Junior School headteacher Iain Gilmour, 48, today admitted drink-driving and having half a gram of cocaine on January 25 in Manor Road, Buckland.

In a statement The Thinking Schools Academy Trust (TSAT) said a deputy headteacher is now leading the school.

At Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, Gilmour said he was ‘overwhelmed by his personal demons’ on the night.

In the run up to the incident he said he had to argue to close the school to allow staff attend the funeral of a long-serving colleague who died in July.

Gimour, of George Street, Buckland, had also been put on a course after being told the trust ‘lost faith’ in him.

In the statement from TSAT, a school spokesman said: ‘Last month, a member of staff was charged with offences by police.

‘He was suspended immediately ahead of today’s court appearance, where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced.

‘We will now commence disciplinary procedures in line with our policy, and it would not be appropriate to discuss this further at this stage.

‘The school is being led in the interim by the deputy headteacher, supported by a senior school leader with primary education expertise, ensuring students continue to receive high-quality education.

‘We pride ourselves on being an inclusive trust that supports every member of our community –staff, parents and of course children and young people. We have fostered a strong sense of togetherness, promote our pastoral support, and are fully aware of the duty of care we have to all those in our family of schools.’

