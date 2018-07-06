Accused told police: you think I stab people?

A ‘SORE loser’ who lost a £20 pool bet to his best friend before stabbing him three times in a brutal attack denied the offence when arrested by police, a court heard.

Jay Shepherd, 48, plunged a knife into Lee Scattergood’s stomach and chest after a row between them spiralled out of control – leaving the defendant’s friend of nearly four decades in a coma and needing most of his bowel removed.

The victim’s incredible survival from the ordeal, where he is said to have died three times on the operating table, has been described as ‘extremely fortunate’ during Shepherd’s Portsmouth Crown Court trial.

The defendant, who denies attempted murder and carrying a knife, exploded with fury last November after losing the match at his nearby Hayling Island pub, The West Town Inn, the court heard.

‘There was a fight in the pub after the defendant lost a £20 bet over a pool game before they were ejected and made arrangements to have a fight later,’ prosecutor Thomas Wilkins said.

Video footage played to the court by Det Con Steven Hill showed Shepherd being arrested at his home at Park Dean Caravan Park following a brawl between the pair where the defendant is seen throwing the first punch at his friend on CCTV.

During police interview Shepherd largely maintained a vow of silence apart from to deny stabbing his old pal, who he had known since age 12. ‘You really think I would stab people?’ he said.

Cops quizzing Shepherd fired back: ‘You are seen having a fight with Mr Scattergood and then he was found out the front of the pub with stab wounds.’

Shepherd continued to refuse answering questions thereafter, the court heard.

The defendant has since admitted he carried out the stabbing but was acting in self-defence after his defence barrister Elisabeth Bussey-Jones said he was being ‘pummelled’ on the floor.

Christie Buckley said he saw Mr Scattergood involved in an altercation with a group of men who knew Shepherd before there was a commotion outside.

‘I saw Lee squatted on the floor and went over to help. He was lying down on his back and there was a lot of blood around the groin area,’ Mr Buckley said.

