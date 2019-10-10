Actress in court admits impersonating missing Gosport toddler Katrice Lee

An actress has admitted impersonating missing toddler Katrice Lee who vanished nearly 38 years ago.

Little Katrice disappeared on her second birthday at a supermarket near a military base where her father was based in Paderborn, Germany, on November 28 in 1981.

Heidi Robinson, who has pleaded guilty to a malicious communications offence after impersonating missing toddler Katrice Lee online. Robinson, 40, appeared at Wirral Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and admitted posing as Katrice, who vanished on her second birthday on November 28, 1981, on the outskirts of Paderborn in Germany, near the British military base where her father Richard was stationed. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Now Heidi Robinson, 40, has appeared at Wirral Magistrates' Court and admitted posing as Katrice, whose mother Sharon and sister Natasha live in Gosport.

When The News revealed Robinson had set up a Facebook profile for Katrice last August, 45-year-old Natasha told this newspaper: ‘I felt sick because it was just another of those nutters but it’s quite disturbing.’

At that point – predating the malicious communications offence – Robinson had sent a Facebook friend request to Natasha.

Robinson, who had her blonde hair in a side ponytail and wore a black top and black trousers, yesterday admitted using a public communications network to send a message that was grossly offensive, indecent or menacing on November 3 last year.

The case was adjourned until October 30 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, which district judge Nicholas Sanders said should include information on the defendant's mental health.

The judge said: ‘Clearly at the time you were not very well but, on the other hand, what you have now admitted to also caused some very real distress to people in this matter.’

Robinson, of East Way in Moreton, in Merseyside, was given unconditional bail.

Katrice’s father Richard Lee, from Hartlepool, has been critical of the Royal Military Police's initial investigation into his daughter's disappearance.

Last month, military police arrested a man in connection with her disappearance and began searching a terraced house in Swindon, Wiltshire. The man was later released without charge.