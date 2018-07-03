Administrators save 33 jobs at failed Havant law firm

Have your say

ADMINISTRATORS have saved more than 30 jobs at a failed Havant-based law firm.

About 33 people at Edward Hayes LLP have been guaranteed continued employment after the firm was sold.

The company was acquired by Kent-based Gurney Harden Solicitors Ltd after it recorded a pre-tax loss in its most recent financial records in August, 2017.

But corporate advisors from Quantuma have saved jobs at the firm – which also has offices at East Wittering, Worthing and London.

Quantuma partner Andrew Hosking said: ‘All staff jobs have been saved and clients’ interests protected following the sale of the business to national firm Gurney Harden Solicitors Ltd.’

Founded in 2006, Quantuma said Edward Hayes has ties dating back to 1961.

In a bid to maintain clients’ interest during the takeover, Quantuma has appointed solicitor managers Samantha Palmer and Jo Creamer of Pinsent Masons to oversee the safe transfers of client files and monies.