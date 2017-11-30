Adventure play park attacked by arsonists

ARSONISTS have damaged a children’s adventure playground.

Landport Adventure Playground, run by Portsmouth City Council, was partly damaged at 4.30am yesterday morning.

A crew from Southsea fire station tackled the blaze in Arundel Street.

A fire service spokesman said: ‘We attended a fairly big fire at Landport Adventure Playground this morning which we believe to be the result of arson.

‘Four personnel attended from our station and it took around 20 minutes to put the fire out. We aren’t sure who caused the fire but it has caused considerable damage to the structure. There are multiple structures at the park and one, on the first floor, was completely involved in flames.’

‘This section was made of timber and looked to be destroyed. The flooring on the deck will need replacing.’

Council workers replaced damaged sections of the park yesterday and it was due to be reopened by this morning..