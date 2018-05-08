Alert raised over buglars tageting homes across Portsmouth during May heat wave

BURGLARS looking to take advantage of the hot weather could be aiming to target homes across the area, police have warned.

Police from Gosport are urging residents to keep their homes – and in particular, windows – secured as the heatwave continues.

PCSO Ian Mitchell, said; ‘During the warmer weather burglars may well be looking to take advantage of open windows or doors as it offers the easiest opportunity to carry out the crime unnoticed.

‘A building that presents itself as unoccupied or insecure is far more likely to be targeted than one which is properly secured.’

People are being urged to lock side gates, keep keys away from letter boxes and remove valuables from the view of the ground floor windows.