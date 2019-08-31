Ambulance called after late night crash in Havant

A DRIVER was handed over to paramedics following an incident in a Havant street in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters from Cosham and Havant were called to a road accident involving one vehicle in Petersfield Road, Havant, at 1am today.

Petersfield Road, Havant. Picture: Google Maps

The driver of the vehicle was rescued from the vehicle via the roof and passed over to an ambulance crew for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘We were called to an RTC in Petersfield Road at 12.58am, as the junction with Crossland Drive.

‘The incident involved one private vehicle and one person was trapped inside.

‘They were extracted by firefighters and handed over to the ambulance service.’

South Central Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update on the driver’s condition.

For all of the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.