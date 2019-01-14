FRAUDSTERS posing as HMRC are attempting to con people out of their hard-earned cash.

Calls are apparently being made in the Solent region from people posing as HMRC, telling people that there’s a warrant for their arrest for unpaid tax debt.

Make sure you don't get caught out

One woman from Southsea, who wished to remain anonymous, told The News that she received a phone call this afternoon.

She said: ‘I was told over the phone that there was a warrant out for my arrest.

‘Whoever was calling said it was because I owed tax that I haven’t paid and to call a separate number – it's quite obviously a scam but I don’t want anybody to be caught out.’

A spokesman from HMRC added that a number of reports have been received about similar calls.

They said: ‘We’ll only ever call you asking for payment on a debt that you are already aware of, either having received a letter about it, or after you’ve told us you owe some tax, for example through a self-assessment return.

‘If you're in doubt we recommend that you end the call and contact HMRC using one of the numbers or online services available from GOV.UK.’

HMRC would like to remind readers that they will never ask for PIN, password or bank details, and have urged people not to give out private information, reply to suspicious texts or download email attachments.

Suspicious emails can be forwarded to phishing@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk.