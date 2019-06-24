A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Andover.

The arrest comes after the death of a 30-year-old woman, from Andover, at a house in Suffolk Road shortly after 5.30am yesterday.

Suffolk Road, Andover. Picture: Google Maps

Police have confirmed a 28-year-old man, from Andover, has been arrested and remains in custody.

Formal identification procedures are being carried out, and police have said her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

If you have any information that may help police call them on 101, quoting 44190216012, or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.