A WOMAN who died after an incident at a house has been named by police.

Officers were called to a house in Suffolk Road, Andover, shortly before 5.30am on Sunday.

Lucy Rushton, also known as Lucy Dyson, was pronounced dead after an incident in Andover. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Lucy Rushton, also known as Lucy Dyson, 30, of Suffolk Road, Andover, was found inside and was later pronounced dead.

Her next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

A post mortem examination concluded that she died as a result of multiple injuries.

A 28-year-old man from Andover has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Our officers will remain in the Suffolk Road area in the coming days so we would urge members of the community to speak to them if they have any concerns.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190216012.

Alternatively, people can submit information using the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC19N99-PO1