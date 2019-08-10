Anger over 'men having sex' at Portsdown Hill in broad daylight

A WEARY resident has told of his anger at men having sex at a well-known spot in the city.

Men are known to gather at Portsdown Hill to have anonymous sexual encounters, with police previously having run operations to discourage them.

But one nearby resident, a 56-year-old man who did not want to be named, said with good weather and late sunsets it had become more frequent.

Hampshire police has not had an increase in incidents referred to them, but said anyone with concerns should call 101.

The resident said: ‘They must be up to lewd behaviour. The police do go up there now and again, and not very often.

‘Obviously they’re busy and haven’t got the manpower but it’s getting absolutely reckless.’

The man said cars parked on Portsdown Hill Road were also causing a problem for drivers.

He said: ‘Police just don’t have the manpower to put somebody there in plain clothes to sort this out.

‘It’s 2019 people can do what they want to do these days, as long as it’s behind doors that’s up to them. If it was at night it wouldn’t be too bad.’

Anyone with information can call police on 101.

Outraging public decency is a crime covering lewd, obscene or disgusting in public.