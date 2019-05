HAMPSHIRE police have launched an appeal after the death of a 97-year-old man died when his mobility scooter was in collision with a car.

The man was taken to Southampton General Hospital but died in the early hours of Saturday after the crash on May 1 on Wide Lane in Eastleigh with a Ford Fiesta car.

Police are appealing for the driver of a black Nissan Qashqai, who was behind the Ford Fiesta, to come forward