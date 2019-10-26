Appeal after gunshots fired in underpass in Hampshire

A police investigation has been launched after gunshots were fired in an underpass.

The incident happened at around 11.15pm last night in Southampton.

No-one was injured

Police have said that a firearm was discharged in the underpass between Kingsway and Craven Street.

There were a number of people in the underpass at the time but no-one was injured.

Detective Inspector Justin Dipper, said: ‘We know there were a number of people in the area of the underpass at the time of the incident. If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened, or have any information about the incident, please call us as soon as possible.

‘A firearm has been found as part of this investigation and residents will see an increased police presence today while we carry out our enquiries in the area.

‘If you have any concerns or information which you think could help please call us, or speak to one of the officers in the area.’

A 24-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and is currently in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44190383551.