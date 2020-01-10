Appeal after stolen car crashes into parked vehicles in Portsmouth

Have your say

AN appeal has been launched after a stolen car crashed into two parked vehicles in Portsmouth.

A White Ford Ranger was taken during a burglary in Monckton Road, Copnor, at around 5pm on Saturday, December 28.

The stolen vehicle was then later involved in a crash with parked cars in Belgravia Road, North End at around 9.45pm.

Police have said that a VW Polo and a Skoda Octavia were damaged in the incident.

Pompey Police have said: ‘Did you see anything sus in Monckton Road, #Portsmouth, around 5pm on Dec 28?

‘White Ford Ranger stolen during burglary which crashed into parked cars on Belgravia Rd at 9.45pm that evening. Car recovered.

‘Did you see anything that could help us? Call 101, quote 44190465576.’

