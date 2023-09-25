News you can trust since 1877
Appeal for help to find missing Portsmouth 12-year-old girl

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 12 year old from Portsmouth.
By Kelly Brown
Published 25th Sep 2023, 21:28 BST- 1 min read
Sophia was last seen at her school this afternoon (September 25), but was not there when she was due to be picked up.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: “We and her family are extremely concerned and we have been conducting extensive searches to try and locate her since then. However, we are now turning to you for assistance.

“Sophia is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall and with long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie or a school blazer, with black leggings and black shoes.

An appeal has been launched to help find missing Sophia
An appeal has been launched to help find missing Sophia
“We believe she will still be in the Portsmouth area and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen her or has any information on where she may be.

“If you see her or can assist at all, please call 999, quoting the reference 1608 of today's date (September 25).”