Appeal for help to find missing teenager who has not been seen since Thursday
Police are appealing for help to find a teenager who has gone missing from Portsmouth and has not been seen for several days.
Andrew, age 15, was last seen at around 6.45pm on Thursday, June 26 in the Paulsgrove area and was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a Nike Tech jacket.
A police statement said: “He is known to frequent Havant, Portsmouth and Southampton areas and is also known to travel around the area on trains.
“We’ve been carrying out a number of enquiries since he was reported missing but are now turning to the community for help.
“If you have seen Andrew since he went missing or think you might know where he is now, please call us immediately on 999 quoting 44250282793.”