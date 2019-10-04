Appeal launched for missing man from Portsmouth

A MAN who has not been seen since the end of last month has sparked concern among police officers.

Dean Cassell, 51 from Portsmouth, was last seen at around 3.30pm on September 26 in the Widley Court Drive area of Cosham.

Three days later he was reported missing, but he has not been seen or heard from since – which police say is ‘very out of character’ for him.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries to try and locate him, but are now asking the public to report any sightings.

Dean is 5ft9in tall and very slim, with no hair – he sometimes has facial hair but is apparently likely to have shaved recently.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He was last seen wearing a dark puffer-style jacket, pale blue jeans, dark trainers and a black backpack with thick straps.

‘Dean is known to visit Havant, Waterlooville, Fareham, Chichester and Brighton so we are asking people in these areas to spread the word and keep an eye out for him.’

Anyone with information is aked to call 101, quoting the reference number 44190347803.

Please dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.