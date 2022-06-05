Alesha was last seen in Shanklin area at about 7pm on Friday.

Police say she may be in with a group of teenagers, and could possibly have travelled to the mainland.

Alesha is a 12-year-old from Shanklin on the Isle of Wight who has gone missing. She may have travelled to the mainland

A spokesman said: ‘She has been out of contact and not been seen for two days and we are growing concerned about her.

‘We are asking anyone who has seen her, or knows where she is, to make contact with police immediately.’

Alesha is white, 5ft 5in and slim with shoulder-length dark brown hair and blue eyes.

She may be wearing a black padded jacket, white Air Force trainers and carrying a black leather shoulder bag.

