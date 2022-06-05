Appeal launched to find missing Alesha, 12, from the Isle of Wight who may have travelled to the Hampshire mainland

Police have issued an alert to find a missing 12-year-old from the Isle of Wight who may have travelled to the mainland.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 5:23 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th June 2022, 6:10 pm

Alesha was last seen in Shanklin area at about 7pm on Friday.

Police say she may be in with a group of teenagers, and could possibly have travelled to the mainland.

A spokesman said: ‘She has been out of contact and not been seen for two days and we are growing concerned about her.

‘We are asking anyone who has seen her, or knows where she is, to make contact with police immediately.’

Alesha is white, 5ft 5in and slim with shoulder-length dark brown hair and blue eyes.

She may be wearing a black padded jacket, white Air Force trainers and carrying a black leather shoulder bag.

Anyone who sees her has been asked to call 999 and quote 44220220719, or call 101 and quote that reference number if there is additional information that may help police.