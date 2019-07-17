Armed cops swoop on primary school car park and arrest suspected thieves in Sussex

A MAN and a teenage boy have been arrested after armed police swooped on a primary school car park.

The incident happened after officers began to follow a vehicle of interest, following the report of the theft of a motocross bike from Stanmer Park in the early hours of today.

Bevendean primary school. Picture: Google Maps

The vehicle went into the car park of Bevendean primary school in Brighton and it was there that police, including armed officers, detained the suspected thieves.

A 20-year-old man from Hove was arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft of a motor vehicle and a 16-year-old boy from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle. Both remain in custody and enquiries are on going.

There were no reports of any injuries and the suspects did not enter the school buildings.

Sussex Police have confirmed that the collision in Bear Road, Brighton, earlier on Wednesday (July 17) did involve a police unit responding to this incident.