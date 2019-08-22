Armed officers descend on Hayling Island caravan park after reports of gunman

ARMED police officers searched roads near a caravan park in Hayling Island last night after reports of a gunman.

Officers were called in at just before 8pm after calls about a man chasing two other people with a gun on Eastoke Avenue.

A police spokeswoman said: 'We were called at 7.55pm on Wednesday August 21 to a report of a man chasing two other people with a gun on Eastoke Avenue, Hayling Island.

'Armed officers were deployed to the area and located a man, who was transported to hospital for a mental health assessment. No gun was located.'

