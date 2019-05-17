Armed police arrest man threatening shoppers in Fratton Way Tesco

Have your say

ARMED police have arrested a man threatening shoppers in a supermarket in Portsmouth.

Officers were called out after the man threatened members of the public in Tesco Extra, Fratton Way on Saturday May 11.

A 33-year-old man from Eastney was arrested on suspicion of drugs possession and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

One witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘There were two armed police officers, and they had there guns to this man’s temples.’

‘There was a lot of shouting and commotion.

‘It was like something out of an American cop show.’

The incident occurred at 7.39pm.

The man has been bailed until Saturday June 8.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190162551.