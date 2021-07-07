A 47-year-old man from Fareham, was arrested in Weymouth, Dorset, on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

He was also arrested on suspicion of conspiring to possess or acquire prohibited weapons and conspiring to possess for sale or transfer an unauthorised firearm or ammunition, and on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

The bust was made by officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) today.

SEROCU officers were assisted in carrying out the co-ordinated operation by officers from Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary’s joint operations unit tactical firearms team and officers from the Metropolitan Police Service.

Another man, a 53-year-old from Southampton was arrested in Islington, London, in connection with the suspected drugs ring.

Detective Inspector Clair Trueman, of SEROCU, said: ‘These arrests form part of our ongoing work to tackle the supply of drugs and firearms within the south east region.

‘Our efforts to disrupt and dismantle organised crime groups within the UK are ongoing. The supply of drugs and firearms cause misery to those affected, along with immeasurable harm to our communities.’