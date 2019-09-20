Armed police attend three-car crash near the Red Lion pub in Stubbington

ARMED police are reportedly in attendance at a crash near a pub in Stubbington.

The collision took place shortly before 3pm in Gosport Road, near the Red Lion pub.

Three vehicles – two of which were parked at the time – were involved in the incident, police said.

Witnesses claimed to have seen armed police in attendance. However, a spokeswoman for Hampshire police said the officers were scrambled as they were among the nearest units to the crash scene.

Chris Arnold, 41, of Stubbington was walking back from the library and witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

He said a police van and police four-by-four were at the scene and added: ‘It’s the first time I have seen a policeman carrying a real gun. I’m not used to that. It was quite a shock.’

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police added there were ‘no reports of any injuries at this stage’.