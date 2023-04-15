Armed police called to scene of incident on Victoria Road North in Southsea
Armed police officers have been called to an incident on Victoria Road North in Southsea, a section of which has been closed.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Apr 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
An eyewitness reported that multiple police vehicles are currently at the scene, though the nature of the incident is currently unknown. A taken photograph shows an police officer standing on the street corner near Saint David’s Road. The reason for the police prescence is currently unconfirmed. More details to follow.