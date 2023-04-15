News you can trust since 1877
Armed police called to scene of incident on Victoria Road North in Southsea

Armed police officers have been called to an incident on Victoria Road North in Southsea, a section of which has been closed.

By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Apr 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read

An eyewitness reported that multiple police vehicles are currently at the scene, though the nature of the incident is currently unknown. A taken photograph shows an police officer standing on the street corner near Saint David’s Road. The reason for the police prescence is currently unconfirmed. More details to follow.

According to an eyewitness, a section of the road is currently closed.According to an eyewitness, a section of the road is currently closed.
Armed police have been spotted in Victoria Road North, Southsea. edited:habibur rahmanArmed police have been spotted in Victoria Road North, Southsea. edited:habibur rahman
