Armed police search Portsmouth after reports of man with firearm

ARMED police conducted a search after reports of a man with a firearm in Portsmouth.

Officers were called to Twyford Avenue, in Stamshaw, after receiving a call of a man carrying a weapon.

He was seen walking along Strode Road in the direction of Mountbatten Leisure Centre yesterday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We received a call at 1.10pm that someone had seen a man with a firearm outside Willow Flats.

‘The man was seen walking off towards Mountbatten Centre.

‘No threats were made.

‘Police were in the area including armed response searching the area and conducting house-to-house enquiries.’

Call 101 with information.