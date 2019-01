Have your say

AS MANY as 70 cannabis plants have been seized from a property in Portsmouth.

The haul came as armed police carried out a search at a house in Baffins Road, Copnor, on Saturday evening.

Baffins Road, in Copnor. Picture: Google Street View

A 41-year-old man from the Portsmouth area was arrested on suspicion of a drug-related offence while police were at the scene.

However, officers confirmed he has now been released from custody – but remains under investigation.