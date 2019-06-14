Armed robber threatens Co-op store staff with knife in terrifying raid

AN ARMED masked robber threatened shop staff with a knife after bursting into a store with black tights over his head.

The dangerous thief demanded workers, two women, open the till but instead grabbed boxes of cigarettes when they refused.

The Co-op store in Catherington Lane, Horndean. Picture: Google

He fled from the Co-op store in Catherington Lane, Horndean, and sped off north on a bike with his ill-gotten gains stuffed in an orange plastic bag at around 7.40pm on Wednesday, June 12.

No-one was hurt.

The man was white, skinny, aged between 20-40, 5ft 5ins tall and had dark hair.

Police are probing the incident to see if it is linked with similar raids.

It comes after a robbery at One Stop in Emsworth Road, Havant, at 9.30pm on June 10.

In that knife-point robbery £250 was taken and the thief stuffed the money in an Asda bag for life.

Hampshire police said the suspects in both incidents were wearing tights on their heads and demanded money from the tills.