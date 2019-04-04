Armed robbers steal cigarettes and cash after raiding stores across Hampshire

A GANG of armed robbers have been targeting convenience stores across the county.

Shops in Southampton, Romsey, North Baddesley, Eastleigh, and Totton have had cigarettes and cash stolen during the raids.

Police are appealing for anyone who has information to contact them. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police have said that during each of the robberies and burglaries, a group of three or four people enter the stores with their faces covered, threaten staff and steal cash and a large amount cigarettes.

The cigarettes are put into large rubble bags.

The crimes generally happen at opening times or early evening and often stolen vehicles are used.

Detective Inspector Colin White said: ‘We believe the cigarettes being taken are the main objective of this group to sell on and make quick money.

‘That would not be happening if those receiving it were not complicit in handling these stolen items and selling them on themselves.

‘We are concerned that a few local shops are accepting this stolen stock and selling it on for own personal gain whilst putting other convenience store owners at risk of robbery because of it.

‘We also want to ask the public if anyone has noticed any convenience stores selling cigarettes at an unusual price or you have noticed they have a large amount of one particular brand and not another.

‘We need to know where the products are going.

‘Lastly, I want to say that although these robberies are committed against shops, we know that they have a serious impact on members of our community going about their daily work.

‘We want to know who is responsible for these crimes.’

If you have any information about the crimes or where the stolen cigarettes are being sold on to then call police on the non-emergency 101 and quote Operation Assessment.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.