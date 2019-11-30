Arrest after armed burglar terrifies Gosport family at gunpoint

A MAN arrested after a family were held up by an armed burglar wielding a pistol and wearing a gorilla mask has been bailed.

Mum-of-two Josie Small and Nick Tribe, 23 and 24, were terrified when a man kicked down their flat door and brandished the pistol.

He was stunned when their two-year-old daughter woke up and fled, realising he had got the wrong flat.

It happened in Heritage Way, Gosport, at around 5.30am on November 18.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers investigating an aggravated burglary in Heritage Way earlier this week have made an arrest.

‘A 32-year-old man, from Gosport, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and robbery.

‘It comes following an investigation into an incident in Heritage Way at around 5.30am on November 18.’

The man has since been bailed on December 20.

