Arrest after dead body found in building site in Hampshire

A MAN has been arrested after a body was found at a building site in Hampshire.

Emergency services were called at 9.33am yesterday after the corpse was discovered in Ling Dale, Chilworth.

The body was found in Ling Dale, Chilworth. Picture: Google Maps

The body found at the building site belonged to a man, police have said.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: 'Enquiries are ongoing and officers have been liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.

‘A 49-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter.

‘He remains in custody at this time.’

