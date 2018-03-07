Arrest after man found with stab wounds

Have your say

A MAN has been arrested after another man was found with stab wounds.

A 36-year-old man was found with stab wounds outside Cornwallis House, by Lake Road, Portsmouth, between 8pm and 8.50pm on Monday.

A police cordon was put up around the scene while investigations took place.

A spokeswoman said a 37-year-old man from Portsmouth had been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. The suspect was in custody, as of last night, being questioned by detectives.

The victim, whose injuries were described as serious but not thought to be life-threatening, was treated at Southampton General Hospital for wounds to his legs.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Dave West said: ‘We’re appealing for the public’s help to establish exactly what happened.

‘We’d like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed an assault or any suspicious activity in the area around Lake Road on Monday.

‘If you have any information that could help, please call 101 or Crimestoppers.’

Police have stepped up patrols in the city centre.

Chief Inspector Jason Kenny said: ‘People in the community are likely to see an increased police presence in the area as officers investigate and carry out reassurance patrols.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44180084551.