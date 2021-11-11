Arrest as cyclist dies after being hit by a lorry in Southampton
A MAN has been arrested after a cyclist died in a fatal crash in Hampshire.
The collision happened in Western Avenue, Southampton, at around 6.07am today.
Police were called to reports of a serious collision involving a cyclist and a lorry.
The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
A 28-year-old man from Dudley has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody at this time.
Were you in the area at the time? Do you have dashcam footage of the incident?
Contact us on 101 or report online, quoting 44210452604.
