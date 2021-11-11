The collision happened in Western Avenue, Southampton, at around 6.07am today.

Police were called to reports of a serious collision involving a cyclist and a lorry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

SEE ALSO: A missing Portsmouth man has now been found

A 28-year-old man from Dudley has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody at this time.

Were you in the area at the time? Do you have dashcam footage of the incident?

Contact us on 101 or report online, quoting 44210452604.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron