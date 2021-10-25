Arrest made after woman hit on the head with glass in Gosport pub garden

A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of assault after an incident in a Gosport pub garden.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 25th October 2021, 11:52 am
Updated Monday, 25th October 2021, 12:45 pm

Police officers investigating the assault are now appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened at between 10pm and 11pm on October 23 in the garden area of The White Hart on Stoke Road.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, was assaulted by being hit on the head with a glass following a verbal altercation.

A 25-year-old woman from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries but are now seeking help from the public.

Anyone with information or mobile phone footage of the incident is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210426599.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

