Arrested man 'remains in hospital' after Hope House fire in Portsmouth

A MAN held by police after a blaze at sheltered accommodation has been de-arrested due to his injuries.
Hampshire police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after the blaze at Hope House in Milton Road, Portsmouth, on December 30.
Paramedics said a 24-year-old man was taken to Southampton General Hospital after suffering severe burns in the incident at 1.09pm.
A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘The (27-year-old) person arrested was de-arrested due to need for medical treatment.
‘He remains in hospital at this time and the investigation is ongoing.’
Milton Road was shut as firefighters tackled the blaze.
Louie Grech, 30, previously said: ‘Apparently the room blew-up. There was smoke and flames everywhere.’