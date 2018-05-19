Arrests after ‘disorder’ in Gosport

ARRESTS have been made in a public order incident after police officers needed emergency assistance.

Hampshire police confirmed officers attended an incident in Gosport’s high street on May 13 at 1am following reports of disorder and aggressive behaviour in the town centre.

Hampshire Police Federation John Apter said there were fewer officers to respond to such incidents, adding that ‘in places like Gosport where the response police teams have been moved away, it leaves officers vulnerable and it’s completely unacceptable’.

A 21-year-old man from Gosport, arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place, was given a conditional caution with a condition to attend an alcohol diversion course.

n Following the incident, Shane Osborne, 23, of The Crossways in Gosport, was charged with assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty, obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty, and being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on June 12.