Arrests after young boys targeted in five robberies in Portsmouth

FIVE teenage boys have been targeted in robberies in a nine-day spree.

The youngest victim, 14, was in Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw, when thieves stole his headphones at 5.30pm.

Police said two men and a teenager have been arrested by officers investigating the series of incidents.

The first robbery on December 27 in Church Road, Landport, saw an 18-year-old man have his trainers stolen just after 11pm.

READ MORE: Vigilante uses 'bait bike' with GPS tracker and catches Portsmouth thieves in the act

Then in nearby Wingfield Street, Buckland, at 11.30pm on the same day a 17-year-old boy had his shoes, bag and headphones taken.

Then on January 3 a 15-year-old boy was robbed in Hayling Avenue, Copnor, between 2pm and 2.30pm. His headphones were taken.

The same day at just before 9pm a 16-year-old boy was robbed in Bransbury Park, Eastney, where his wallet and money were taken.

A Portsmouth 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with all five robberies.

A 24-year-old city man and a 17-year-old boy were both arrested over a robbery on January 3.

READ MORE: M27 motorists caught 'watching TV' and 'driving with dogs on their laps' in police operation

All three were released under investigation.

Det Con Emma Joyner said: ‘We know that news of these robberies will be worrying for those living and working in the area but I would like to reassure you that our investigations are ongoing and all lines of enquiry are being explored.

‘If you have any information which you think may help with our investigations, please contact us on 101, quoting 44200003079.’