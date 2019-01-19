Arrests as teenager robbed in Gosport

A TEENAGER was robbed in the street, police have said.

The 19-year-old man was in Alder Lane, Gosport, when he was targeted between 6pm and 6.35pm on January 16.

Hampshire police arrested two people over the incident. Cash was taken in the attack.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘A 19-year-old man from Gosport arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

‘A 20-year-old man from Gosport arrested on suspicion of robbery has been released with no further action.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190019276.’

Alternatively, call the crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.