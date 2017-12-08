Arrests for slavery after foreign men found in boat at Portsmouth dock

Have your say

TWO men have been arrested in Portsmouth on suspicion of modern slavery offences.

Police boarded a fishing boat at Camber Dock, on East Street, just after 3.30pm yesterday.

Officers found five foreign men aged between 35 and 46 who were taken to a place of safety.

Today, another four foreign men aged between 25 and 57 made themselves known to police and were also removed to safety.

All nine men have formally been referred to the National Crime Agency as victims of modern slavery.

A 30-year-old man, from Annan in Dumfries and Galloway, and a 33-year-old man, from Southport in Merseyside, are being questioned by police.