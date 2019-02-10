Arrests made after thieves target unlocked vehicles in Clanfield 

Have your say

TWO people have been arrested after reports of thefts from vehciles in Clanfield.

Hampshire police confirmed they were taken into custody in the early hours of this morning after items were stolen from Duncton Road.

Duncton Road in Clanfield. Picture: Google Street View

Officers said offenders are thought to have taken things from unlocked vehicles without causing any damage.

They have warned other incidents of a ‘similar nature’ may have also occurred – after thieves were spotted in St James Close.

Drivers are advised to keep their vehicles locked.

Call police on 101 to report incidents or call 999 in an emergency.