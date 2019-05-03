Have your say

A FIRE at a car dealership in the early hours has caused an estimated £200,000 worth of damage.

The blaze happened on the forecourt of Peter Nash in Warsash Road, Warsash at just before 5am today.

Pictures show the aftermath of a blaze in the early hours of May 3 at Peter Nash car sales garage in Warsash Road in Warash. Police are treating the fire as an arson. Picture: Stephen Darling

Pictures from the scene show the devastation caused by the early hours fire, with some of the dealership’s luxury vehicles being burnt out.

Two cars have been completely destroyed and two more have been badly damaged as a result.

A photo taken by Austyn Follet in the early hours shows the moments after the fire began under the vehicles.

Picture captures moments after the fires began under vehicles at Peter Nash dealership. Picture: Austyn Follet

Police have said that the fire is being treated as arson.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 4.53am to reports of a fire at a car dealership on Warsash Road, Warsash.

‘Two cars were completely burnt out and two others were damaged.

‘Damage is estimated to be around £200,000.

‘The incident is being treated as arson and enquiries are on-going.

‘Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190151653.’

Firefighters from Fareham were among the crews who battle the blaze at Peter Nash in the early hours.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue added: ‘We were called at 4.51am this morning, we sent crews from Hightown and Fareham.

‘Four vehicles in the dealership were on fire. We used two hose reels and two breathing apparatus as well as one jet to extinguish the blaze.

‘The cause of the fire is unknown currently.’

In a tweet Hants Fire Control added: ‘We suspect this was not spontaneous combustion ! HFRS Arson Task Force & Police will be investigating - STOP 0602.’

