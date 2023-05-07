Gosport Firefighters were called to a fire at St Thomas’ Church Hall in Elson Road, Gosport yesterday evening

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are investigating the incident, which was reported at 7.21pm on Saturday, May 6 and have asked the public to come forward with information.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at St Thomas' Church hall in Elson Road, Gosport, on Saturday, May 6.

A Hampshire police spokesperson said: ‘We were called by the fire service yesterday (6 May) at 7.21pm to a report of an arson incident on Elson Road in Gosport. A fire had caused damage to St Thomas' Church Hall and this is currently under investigation.’

Police officers closed a section of Elson Road between Ham Lane and Heritage Way while Hampshire Fire and Rescue dealt with the fire. Nobody was injured and the road has since been reopened.

Posting on Facebook, Gosport Borough councillor Peter Chegwyn voiced his concern that the incident was connected to a recent spate of break-ins. Cllr Chegwyn said: ‘Sadly youths have been getting into the building for weeks. Local councillors warned it was a fire risk. The church authorities secured it but obviously not secured enough.’

